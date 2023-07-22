With every passing year it seems I notice the stores stocking up on “back to school” supplies earlier and earlier. Here we’ve just dove into the Dogs Days of Summer and I can already hear the school bells ringing. Or perhaps that’s just the sound of this week’s Historical Treasure as it rings for its story to be told.
The bell of Thornton Elementary School (1907-1978) was donated to the Historical Society in 2014. Inscribed on the inside of the bell’s rim is, “F. Cook.” When donated, this artifact was accompanied along with other items belonging to Francis Cook, who was awarded Vigo County School Corporation Teacher of the Year for 1980-81. A scrapbook as well as letters regarding Cook’s nomination as Teacher of the Year are kept in the Vigo County History Center archives.
Thornton Elementary School was built to accommodate a growing population in the city’s east side. Built in 1907, the school is currently located at the northwest corner of Hampton & College Avenue. It was the Harrison Township trustee, William A. Thornton who favored the addition of another school and it was in his honor the school was named. At first the administration consisted of four faculty members with Nancy Neusbaum Whitlock as Principal. In 1919, Adelaide DeVaney became the school principal, a role she served for over 40 years.
As time rolled on, the Thornton Elementary school grew. Like many schools in the Wabash Valley, it expanded to the point of gaining additional rooms, staff members, a gymnasium and an auditorium. By 1936, Thornton School welcomed seventh, eighth and ninth graders. On March 19, 1936, it was dedicated as Thornton Jr. High School. The elementary grades were moved to Rankin School. Then in 1958 the students made another switch. Middle school grades moved to Woodrow Wilson and Thornton became an elementary school once again.
The school’s leadership was passed from DeVaney to Frank Sibrel. Adelaide DeVaney promoted values in community and education. Like her sister, Grace DeVaney, who was the first female high school principal in the state of Indiana, Adelaide believed education was key to a good, productive future.
Once Thornton School closed in 1978, a new school was erected on south Brown Avenue in honor of the long-time Vigo County educator, Adelaide DeVaney Elementary School.
