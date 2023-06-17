In the summer of 1895, Kaleel Hanna completed his arduous journey across the Atlantic Ocean from his home in Eine-el-Sharra, Syria to Ellis Island, New York. Kaleel was nobly greeted by the Mother of Exiles as she lifted her lamp beside the golden door to America.
The Statue of Liberty has long been a symbol of not only freedom, but of opportunity for millions of the world’s people to reinvent themselves by becoming American citizens and to explore the highest possibilities of their potential. The story of Kaleel Hanna’s life is an exceptional account of one such person who courageously exemplified the American Dream and the city of Terre Haute is immensely proud of providing the community in which Kaleel Hanna was able to thrive and prosper.
From Ellis Island, Kaleel initially settled down in Fort Wayne and later moved to Terre Haute in 1897 where he married his wife, Sadie Shahady the following year. His profession was a “pack-peddler,” or what we often call a “door-to-door salesman” selling clothing items and fabrics. This line of work provided him with considerable success, though his crowning achievement took place in 1907 when he was extended a line of credit from Hulman and Company to construct a general dry goods store that he would operate alongside Sadie.
The store was located at about Third and Eagle Street and was adorned with the keystone that bore the family name. Today, that Keystone is on display at the Vigo County Historical Museum and is paired with a plaque commemorating the extraordinary story of Kaleel and Sadie.
The impressive list of accomplishments of Kaleel and Sadie Hanna does not end with their business success. Perhaps most inspiring was their generous and philanthropic efforts to assist other immigrants in the community and to encourage friends and family back home in Syria to make Terre Haute their new home.
Kaleel even went as far as to sponsor the voyages of Syrian entrepreneurs and offered them work upon their arrival. The Hanna family became the first of many Syrian-American families to call Terre Haute their home.
The determination and benevolence of Kaleel and Sadie Hanna deserve to be celebrated and replicated in our community and their commitment to improving the quality of life for Wabash Valley immigrants is highly admirable.
If you would like to learn more about the origin stories of our city’s people, an excellent display of artifacts from families around the globe can be found at the Vigo County History Center.
The exhibit will inform patrons of the diversity of our citizenry as well as their cultural contributions that we are so grateful for.
