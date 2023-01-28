The Vigo County History Center is proud to display for a limited time a collection of items from the family of Ray Hahn. The display is a compliment to Cheryl H. Hahn’s art show “Drawing Conclusions” scheduled for exhibition at the Swope Art Museum Jan. 20 through April 2. The display honoring Ray Hahn, a Terre Haute businessman and the father of Cheryl Hahn can be seen on the first floor of the History Center in the Main Street Exhibit. Ray Hahn was a shoe salesman who operated his business specializing in children’s shoes.
After moving to Terre Haute, in 1939 Hahn worked from the basement of Otto Hornung’s shoe store at 28 S. Seventh Street. His children’s shoe department quickly grew and he acquired a larger room on the main floor of the shop. The Hahn Shoe Store was a trusted and well-known business for many years. Eventually becoming one of the first retailers to move into the Meadows Shopping Center. However, there was much more to his life story than shoe sales. This week’s Historical Treasure is a hand carved wooden book stand that’s creative design tells much about the impact Hahn had on his community.
We don’t know who made this special gift, but the book stand features several images that each describe several attributes of Hahn. The shoes obviously represent his shoe sales business, the star — because he was a star in the community; the baseball and bats — because he was the co-founder and first president of the Terre Haute Little League; the musical notes — because music was a strong element in the Hahn household. He served at the choir director of the Immanual Lutheran Church and played the clarinet and saxophone. Hahn ran for mayor of Terre Haute 1959, his Republican candidacy is represented by the elephant.
Like this book stand, there will be several other items displayed in the exhibit that reveal a look into the life of this community leader who, despite his many engagements, always made time for family. Alongside his wife Adelaide, Hahn raised seven children. Items on display at the History Center were donated by four of them; Cheryl H. Hahn, Carol Wood Hahn, Dick Hahn and Brenda Greene Hahn.
The opening reception for Cheryl Hahn’s art show will be held at the Swope Art Museum, 25 S. Seventh Street on Feb. 3 from 5 through 8 p.m., with the artist’s presentation at 6 p.m.
