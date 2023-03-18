On March 26, 1863, Amalia Kussner was born to her German immigrant parents, Lorenz and Emmaline Kussner. Her father would start a music store in Terre Haute. From a young age it was clear that Amalia had an eye for the arts and at 6 years old, she was admitted into Saint Mary’s Academy, where her art instructor, Sister Maurice, encouraged Amalia’s talent for art. At the age of 12, Lorenz Kussner would gift his daughter a miniature portrait. Amalia was enthralled by this piece of art. From then on, Amalia wanted to become a miniature portrait artist. Using an article written by Francis E. Hughes in the fall 1990 edition of Traces, I want to give an answer as to why Amalia was remarkably successful.
Much of Kussner’s reputation came from painting miniature portraits of women. It was how she portrayed these women that made her highly sought after in the upper classes of society. Kussner wanted her subjects to look their best for their portraits, as any artist would.
Amalia had an eye for bringing out the beauty of her subjects, such as making their hair suit their face shape. She would also style her subjects in flattering garments, such as tulle, satin and velvet and not in the fashions of the day. Caroline Schermerhorn, a.k.a. the Mrs. Astor, adored her portrait deeply that she would publish it in the New York Herald in 1901. This would be the first picture Mrs. Astor would publish of herself. Her son, John Jacob Astor IV, was among the many tragic victims of the sinking of the Titanic in 1912.
The first subject when Kussner arrived in London was Consuelo Vanderbilt, yes those Vanderbilts, Duchess of Marlborough. After that, Amalia quickly became sought after in the royal circles. The Prince of Wales, future King Edward VII, commissioned her to paint a portrait of him wearing his uniform of a Knight of the Order of Malta. The prince later sent her a letter and gift of gratitude for the portrait. The gift was a brooch in the shape of his highly acclaimed horse, Persimmon. In 1899, she was commissioned by Czarina Alexandra Feodorovna, and soon after her husband Czar Nicholas II. These two were the last Romanovs to rule Russia.
Ultimately, Amalia Kussner was highly sought out because of how she made her subjects, especially her female subjects, feel after they received their finished portraits.
To quote the Harper’s Bazaar “The miniaturist… perceives and brings forth beauties of the spirit, thus adoring features which may seem plain through the medium of other art. The miniature painter is a discoverer of beauty…”
Amalia Kussner was able to pinpoint her subject’s most beautiful attributes and highlight them in the finished work. She was giving her subjects the feeling of self-love without realizing it.
