Built in 1914, neo classical style, the eight story Deming Hotel was/is a magnificent structure. Boasting 250 bedrooms and 200 bathrooms, the hotel, also known as Hotel Deming, served the downtown Terre Haute area as a premier hotel until the early 1960s.
At that time, under the moniker of “The Hulman Center,” it became a residential hall for men and women at Indiana State College. Today, it is a modern state-of-the art apartment complex popular with local college students.
In addition to the college students of the 1960s, there have been many who have resided at the building on the corner of Sixth and Cherry streets.
One group of individuals that deserves special attention is the Cuban students. In the early 1960s, Indiana State College embarked upon a first of its kind program that sought to train Cuban exiles to become foreign language teachers in the schools of Indiana to both counter the shortage of foreign language teachers and to fulfill the foreign language credit requirement in Indiana high schools.
Two groups of Cuban students were a part of this experimental program. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the first group of students in the program (1963). Referred to as the Cuban Institute 1, the first group numbered 45 students with an additional 50 family members accompanying the students.
Prior to immigrating from Cuba following the Cuban Revolution (1953-1959), the students were doctors, lawyers, statesmen, journalists and professors.
Thankful for the opportunity, the students were eager to be retrained to start their new careers as foreign language educators. Because they were well-educated, several holding doctoral degrees and law degrees, their programs were abbreviated. In addition to residing on the campus proper, several of the Cuban couples, (those without children) called the Hotel Deming their home. While the rooms were small, they were comfortable and equipped with various amenities. Two of the historical objects on display this week emanate from the Hotel Deming. First is a vintage matchbook from the Deming Tavern Bar that was in the hotel. On the matchbook are the words “Businessmen’s Luncheon .50.” Unfortunately, no information was given on how much the “Businesswomen’s Luncheon” cost.
The second Historical Treasure is a postcard. Postcards depicting the celebrated hotel are common; however, the postcard displayed here is rare in that it depicts the interior lobby of the hotel as it would have appeared in its early years. The opulence of the furniture and lighting is mesmerizing. The final piece of this collection is a photo within the 1964 Indiana State College yearbook. The photo depicts several of the Cuban students and their families with a piñata.
