March 8 marked the 75th anniversary of one of the most significant events in the history of collegiate sports in the U.S.: the desegregation of the NAIB collegiate basketball tournament. This significant event almost went unnoticed. But this unique Terre Haute story cannot go unrecognized.
Clarence Walker (1928-1989) attended the integrated Washington High School in East Chicago, Indiana, where he played basketball under Coach John Baratto. In his senior year, he and his teammates led their team to a record of 24-3, winning both sectional and regional championships and making it to the final 16 in the IHSSA State Tournament. Walker was a standout player and for his remarkable achievements on the court, in 1946, he was recruited by the Indiana State Teachers College rookie coach John Wooden in the position of guard. When he joined the team, he became the first African American basketball player at ISTC, breaking the color line in basketball.
In 1947, Coach Wooden and ISTC turned down a National Association of Intercollegiate Basketball bid to play in the post-season tournament due to the segregated practices at that time. Due to a so-called “gentleman’s agreement,” Black players were not allowed to participate in the white basketball post-season tournaments at that time. In 1948, Wooden again rejected the NAIB (now the NAIA) invitation to play in the tournament due to the segregated policies.
When the NAIB “blinked” and agreed to allow Walker to play in the tournament but placed restrictions on the young player and the team, Wooden decided to reject the invitation. However, due to the appeals from the Walker Family, the local NAACP, ISTC Administration, teammates, and the Terre Haute Community to accept the invitation, Wooden did so, but would not allow Walker to eat separately, planning for all team members to eat together.
On March 8, 1948, when Walker stepped on the court, he became the first African American to play in a white collegiate basketball tournament (either male or female). This date also marked the first time a racially integrated men’s basketball team played in a white post-season tournament. There are many other firsts associated with this event, including the first time that a white coach had coached a racially integrated men’s basketball post-season tournament.
In 1950, under Coach John Longfellow, Clarence Walker helped lead ISTC to a national basketball championship. After graduating from ISTC in 1950, Walker served in the Korean War receiving the Purple Heart; this devoted husband and father of four went on to have a highly successful career in Gary as a teacher, counselor, administrator, assistant superintendent and tennis coach.
