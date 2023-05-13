Human flight: the highest aspiration of countless generations of human beings across millennia. People have looked to the skies envious of the birds of flight since the dawn of man. When brothers Wilbur and Oliver Wright made their first successful flying machine in 1903, they opened a proverbial Pandora’s box of technological possibilities for the future of aviation that they could have scarcely imagined. Today’s article will focus on one such specimen; an early 20th century gyroscope that was a recent donation to the Vigo County History Center, the Creagh-Osborne Air Compass.
So, what is a gyroscope? The word comes from the Greek words “guros” and “skopos,” which roughly translate to “turn” and “aim,” or even “target.” But essentially, a gyroscope is a compass that can operate at high altitudes and flight speed and maintain reliable direction in three dimensions of space, which is essential to pilots to navigate their route accurately. Attempts to get a specific date of the production of our gyroscope have been difficult, though we have been able to make a few informed estimates. Our research into this Sperry Company gyroscope has pointed us to a small range of possible years of its production. We can be certain that this gyroscope does hail from the twentieth century and was likely used in one of the world wars.
The Sperry Gyroscope Company, incorporated in 1910 and founded by Elmore Ambrose Sperry, helped develop state of the art navigation technology to be used by the United States Navy in various aircraft. Research tells us that the Sperry Gyroscope Company merged with other businesses throughout the mid twentieth century until its eventual merger with Ford Instrument Company in 1933. The inspection tag on this artifact is dated Sept. 15, 1917, indicating it must have been produced before World War II.
While a possibility exists that this gyroscope may have been used in World War II, it is far more likely to have been produced for utilization in World War I. Likewise, the nation that used this instrument in war is also uncertain, though it is most likely used in an American plane, meaning that it would have only possibly been used in combat between the years 1917 and 1918. However, there is nothing specific to gyroscopes that demand they be used in combat, so it is entirely possible that it could have been used in a commercial or recreational airplane any time in the first half of the twentieth century. Even though we have established a reliable timeframe that it would have been used, it is unfortunate that we cannot establish who it was owned by, or if it ever even was used in combat or otherwise. That said, visitors to the Vigo County History Center can get a rare glimpse into the past of aviation navigation technology.
