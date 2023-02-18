Today’s Historical Treasure examines the handwritten narrative of a local 19th Century firefighter. The unbound, manuscript pages are numbered, and it begins with page three. The first several pages retell a general early history of Terre Haute, dating back to 1811. Page 15 is titled, “Some Recollections of An Old Terre Haute Fire Fighter” by John E. Wilkins Secretary, Vigo Engine and Hose Company No. 2, Volunteer Fire Department, January 1910.
Wilkins begins his chronicle by stating that when he joined the fire brigade in 1847, firefighting tactics were rather primitive. The municipal government could scarcely afford modern systems of pressurized water to fight the flames, so creative solutions were a necessity. According to his account, “all male citizens aged 18-45 were required by law to furnish themselves with a leather bucket,” ready to be filled with water in the event of a fire. The town board came up with a new solution, unsatisfied with this method’s results. Local draymen, or beer delivery drivers, were paid to deliver hogsheads, or large barrels of water, to the scene of the fire and were paid according to their time of arrival.
Wilkins then recalls that the first fire he ever fought was in the winter of 1847 at the corner of Third and Wabash streets. Upon arrival, he recognized that a familiar general store had been engulfed in flames. It was here where he was first acquainted with the Terre Haute Hook and Ladder Company. He remarked “[They] were all Germans and among the best of Terre Haute citizens, and when they got to a fire knew their business and did it.”
The author later states that once while fighting a fire a brick chimney fell on the No. 2 Fire company. One man who was struck by the chimney, Will Barr, quickly rose to his feet, went into the neighboring Cincinnati House where he got a drink of water and went right back to work. Fortunately, no deaths were recorded in his account.
On a more comforting note, he also recounts the city’s favorite Firefighter, Reub, who was the firehouse dog and “an odd-looking animal.” He was a black and white mutt with crooked ears. He was always most excited when they were preparing to fight a fire and held a starring role in the parades, frequently adorned with a flowery wreath.
There were a number of friendly competitions among these rival companies. The big event was the competition for the Silver Trumpet which went to the company that was the first to arrive on the scene of a fire. The rivalry mostly included harmless and comical pranks. Despite their competition, these men also had occasions where they all celebrated together in harmony.
It is always a fascinating experience to come face to face with the progress of our community, so if you would like to experience it for yourself, the Vigo County History Center has various exhibits to satisfy your curiosity.
