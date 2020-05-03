“The Hidden Half of the Family: A Sourcebook for Women’s Genealogy” by Christina Kassabian Schaefer was first published by the Genealogical Publishing Company in 1999.
It never hurts to revisit older genealogy books for their information, which can be timeless. In this case, knowing the surname traditions of your country of origin can help in your search for the elusive “hidden half.”
• French women very often used their maiden names on official records and legal documents. A French woman carried her maiden name with her throughout her life on birth, marriage and death records.
• Married women from Scandinavian countries customarily kept their maiden names, but should also be looked for under their husband’s surname.
• In the American colonial the period, Dutch marriage contracts allowed women to preserve their maiden names and their individual legal status. But after 1690 the Dutch colonists began adopting the English tradition of using the husband’s surname.
Don’t forget that Dutch surnames were often patronymic – that is, the last name was the father’s first name and surnames changed with every generation. A woman’s patronymic name would be the father’s name with the ending -dochter (daughter) attached. In the early colonies sometimes Dutch people carried their patronymic name as well as a fixed surname and signed documents either way.
• German and Polish Catholic women’s deaths were recorded using only their maiden names and not their married names.
• Spanish surnames are often dual names taken from the paternal name combined with the maternal name. Married Hispanic women always used their maiden names on legal documents. Other records should be searched for both their maiden name and their husband’s legal name.
The word “de” (for “spouse of”) may precede their husband’s surname when added to their own, as in Maria Navarro de Ramirez.
• Italian women used their maiden names on legal documents and in official records.
• Many Ashkenazi Jewish family names come from women’s names and are therefore matronymic.
Examples are names such as Belkin, Dvorkin, Malkin and Rivkin.
• Quaker women often used their maiden name as a middle name after marriage.
• Scottish widows went back to using their maiden names after the death of their husbands.
• In parts of Wales, up to present times, it was a custom for some women to retain their maiden names after marriage.
• Cornish women, as well as men, often have their mother’s maiden name as a middle name. It is not uncommon for several children in the same family to have the same middle name because of this practice.
Query
I’m seeking interested relatives or descendants of Harry Joseph McMillan. His family lived in Brazil, Clay County, Indiana, in 1900 (916 N. Walnut St.) and 1910 (130 Washington St.).
Harry was born in Danville, Vermilion County, Illinois, on May 25, 1882.
He died in 1966, in Lake County, Indiana. His parents were Hamilton and Rebecca McMillan, both from Pennsylvania.
The parents lived in Brazil and are buried in Cottage Hill Cemetery in Clay County. Harry married Nina Lemon in 1903 in Clay County. She was the daughter of Albert B. Lemon and Mary Landon. His occupations were brick mason, architect and insurance manager. He lived in Indianapolis in 1920 and 1930 and lived in Hammond, Indiana, in 1940. He had children named Howard, Lewis and Barbara Jean McMillan. I have a photo of Harry McMillan taken around 1900. It is possibly his high school portrait. It was taken by the Cornwell studio in Brazil. He is not related to me, and I would like to find a relative who would appreciate having his photo.
Contact Tamie Dehler at tamszion@gmail.com or call 812-460-1230.
