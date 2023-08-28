Greetings fellow Wabash Valley Bridge enthusiast. A very good week of action to report from the Terre Haute Bridge Center. The Aug. 21 game had 18 players. Results, all listed earning points: 1st place, Mona Sternfeld and Patty Cottom; 2nd place, Judith Harris and Betty Widden; 3rd place, Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl; 4th place, Connie Shattuck and Thomas Siefert; 5th place, Michael Butts and Mark Degner.
Later that evening the “fun” bridge group held a game with 16 players. Results, all listed: 1st place, Thomas Siefert and Mary Lynn Siefert; 2nd place; Charles Bryan Jr and James Buffington; 3rd place, Paul Ray and Sherry Ray; 4th place, John Wright and Brad Phillips; 5th place, Art Western and Robert Cowden; 6th place, Ann Staats and Michael Butts; 7th place, Mary Halsted and Dale Johnson; 8th place, Margie Hopkins and Norma Beymer; 9th place, Richard Boyce and Bryan Boyce.
The Terre Haute/Paris virtual Aug. 22 game had 22 players. Results, all listed earning points: 1st place, Max Mohan Arora and Sharon Austin; 2nd, Janet Hammond and Charlene Lutz; 3rd, Judith Harris and Mona Sternfeld; 4th, James Gormong and Jane Ann Gormong; 5th, Charles Parks and M Sue May; 6th, Floyd McWilliams and Rick Kleinheksel.
The Aug. 23 game had 18 players. Results, all listed earning points: 1st place, James Kirtley and Judith Harris; 2nd, Noreen Bryant and Tana Holt; 3rd, Mark Greenwell and James Buffington; 4th, Mona Sternfeld and Michael Butts tied with Milt Van Reed and Joanna Hebermehl.
The first Thursday and the third Thursday of the next few months will have a non-points paying instructional session with the intent of going back to a points paying game later.
Visit TerreHauteBridge.com or call 812-232-1230.
