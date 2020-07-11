Historical Treasure: Wooden dip pens

Our ancestors may have come from simpler times, but that isn’t to say times were easy. Every now and then I like to put aside my modern conveniences and test my strengths the old-fashioned way. Creating a thing by hand or by use of a simple tool is not only a fine way to learn new skills, it fosters satisfaction, pride in a finished product, and ensures personal growth. All sorts of simple tools can be found within the collection of preserved items at the Vigo County Historical Museum.
From the primitive farming equipment to the tiniest of embroidery needles, each artifact has its own story to tell. Yet, what among them has left their mark etched into the pages of human existence as tangibly as the pen? Holding a pen in hand is an effortless task we take for granted in everyday life, but consider the life changing, history making, power behind this simplest of handheld utensils.
This week’s Historical Treasure is a pair of wooden dip pens made from spindles of railing used in the Indiana State Building at the World’s Columbian Exposition, also known as the Chicago World’s Fair, in 1893. A progressive change was sweeping through Indiana in the 1890s and the grandiose Indiana State Building represented its revolutionary presence to the world. The pens came from the estate of Mrs. A.Z. Foster, who had gifted them to her husband, a well-known and respected Terre Haute businessman. A small, hand-written tag accompanies each pen noting they were made and presented by Mrs. W.J. Morgan, “A Hoosier” living in Chicago at the time of the World’s Fair.
There is little that compares to the authentic connection and knowledge granted by reading a carefully handwritten document or personal letter. I carry the greatest admiration for those people of the past who managed to wield a dip pen so perfectly.
Having tried it myself enough times to know it will take more than a few tries to master the technique; that is, without making an absolute mess of the paper and my hands. One thing’s for certain, the Victorians took their penmanship as seriously as they did their literature. As we embark on this unparalleled journey into history, I can’t help wondering what future historians will find in the strokes of pen and ink we leave behind.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is open.
