Historical Treasure: Walter Ruggles Sies’s ‘Fort Harrison in 1812’

Today’s Historical Treasure hangs on the second floor of the newly opened Vigo County Historical Museum. It is an oil painting of Fort Harrison. At 6x8 the painting is large enough and approachable enough in its home in the new museum to make you feel like you’re part of the scene, gazing across the Wabash River in the early nineteenth century at the Fort perched on the opposite bank and topped by clouds in a blue sky. Fort Harrison is an important part of the history of Terre Haute, but so is this painting, now nearly 150 years old, and the colorful artist who painted it.
‘Fort Harrison in 1812’ was painted in 1875 by Walter Ruggles Sies (1847-1925) who sold the idea of the painting to the Terre Haute City Council. In the 1870s Sies, who was originally from Crawfordsville, lived on a houseboat anchored in a grove of sycamore trees on the east bank of the Wabash River just north of where it is now crossed by U.S. 40. In the 1880s, he let his boat drift downstream and eventually fetched up in Paducah, KY where he stayed for a few years. But after the death of his wife, he returned to Terre Haute and opened an art studio on the north side of Wabash Avenue, between 6th and 7th Streets. In addition to the Ft. Harrison picture, Sies also painted a large picture of an elk that was displayed alongside a smaller version in the Elks Building in Terre Haute early in the twentieth century. He ended his days in Ohio.
Sies’s paintings attracted the attention of another Terre Haute artist in the early twentieth century. W.T. Turman (1867-1960) taught at Indiana State University (the gallery in ISU’s Fine Arts Building is named for him). In the 1920s Turman set out to gather information about the artist whose Fort Harrison painting was hanging in the Reading Room of Fairbanks Library at ISU in his day. It is thanks to Turman that we know so much about Sies’s life in Terre Haute.
The actual Fort was long gone by 1875 when Sies painted it, but an engraving of it had been published in 1848 and probably served as a model for Sies’s painting. There was another picture that Sies may have seen. In 1860 the historian, Benson John Lossing, visited Terre Haute and made a drawing of what the Fort must have looked like based on a conversation he had with a local who had seen it as a boy. Lossing printed his drawing of the Fort in a book in 1869, six years before Sies made his painting. In his book Lossing praised the legitimacy of the engraving of the Fort made in 1848 which he had found hanging in the Terre Haute House when he visited.
The painting of the Fort by Sies was first displayed in the City Council Chamber and then in the reading room of the Fairbanks Library. It was eventually acquired by the Swope Art Gallery before being transferred to the Vigo County Historical Society. A copy of it was also used on calendars issued by the Terre Haute Trust Co. in 1895.
