In the Origins Cultural Heritage exhibit at the Vigo County Historical Museum hangs a portrait of Philip Schloss, a prominent citizen of Terre Haute in the second half of the nineteenth century. While the portrait itself is interesting, the story of the man is a true Historical Treasure.
Schloss was a German immigrant who came to Terre Haute in 1854. When the Civil War broke out, he became a member of the Fort Harrison Guards. On April 25, 1861, the newspapers reported that the Fort Harrison Guards were part of a camp of volunteers assembled in Indianapolis, only nine days after Governor Morton’s call for volunteers and less than two weeks after the firing on Fort Sumter.
After the war, Philip Schloss returned to Terre Haute, and rapidly became a prominent community member. He was the first Master of the Humboldt Lodge of the Freemasons, founded 1869. He was the treasurer of Lodge 110 of Gan Eden and president of the Independent Order of B’nai B’rith in 1888. Additionally, he was a member of the International Order of Odd Fellows, and the Knights of Honor.
The Schloss Clothing Store was originally at 126 Main St. in Terre Haute, but by 1880, its address was 420 Main. Schloss advertised government clothing and war surplus at reasonable prices, but he also went to Europe every summer to acquire clothes. In the spring of 1873, Schloss began construction on what the newspapers called “a luxurious new home” at 634 Cherry Street, which he and his family were living in by October.
In 1874, Philip Schloss was elected to the City Council. In 1881 he ran for mayor on a Democratic ticket that included Eugene Debs for City Clerk, losing by only a handful of votes (Debs won). In 1882 he was elected State Representative and in 1884 State Senator.
After Philip died in 1888, his oldest son, Harry, took over the store along with Philip’s brother-in-law, Judy Thorman, and the store was renamed Thorman & Schloss. In December of 1898, Thorman & Schloss was destroyed in the great fire that devastated so many downtown businesses, but the owners built a new building complete with mahogany and the latest in prism glass windows.
Harry Schloss worked with the Industrial Removal Office, a charitable organization founded in New York in 1901 to help the Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe. The IRO sought to relocate families, especially those having difficulty finding steady work, to willing communities in other parts of the country. Harry helped place some newcomers into local jobs, and the firm of Thorman & Schloss offered to employ coat makers, a gesture of charity and solidarity from one generation of immigrants to another.
