You might be able to smell the popcorn and hot dogs of the ballpark when you visit the School and Sports area at the Vigo County History Museum. A baseball with team signatures from a championship game is on exhibit along with a framed photograph of 16 smiling young men and their two coaches, bring back memories of glory days 65 years ago.
The story behind this week’s Historical Treasure is an amazing part of Terre Haute’s history. It was Aug. 22, 1955, and the triumphant team arrived at Union Station in Terre Haute to a hero’s welcome complete with cheering citizens, fire trucks and city officials and was feted with a parade through downtown and the 12 Points business area. Terre Haute’s Babe Ruth Baseball League, composed of 13-, 14- and 15-year-olds, had just won the Babe Ruth World Series championship in Austin, Texas, in a nail-biter victory, defeating Birmingham, Alabama 5 – 4. It was an event that would make Terre Haute the “World Capital of Babe Ruth League Baseball.” The all-stars team was described as “one of the finest ever assembled in the city.” Terre Haute’s WBOW radio station broadcast the championship game to an anxious audience and a documentary was made.
The Terre Haute team, coached by Glenn Staggs, assisted by Donas Dischinger, included Gary Auten, Jim Calvin, Willis Cheesman, Bob Clements, Gary Cunning, Terry Dischinger, Charlie Hall, Marvin Haney, Gene Jeffers, Bob Kehrt, Don Lanning, Larry Lucas, Luke Montgomery, Jerry Porter, John Roshel and Larry Rush. All members attended Terre Haute schools, except for three who were from Farmersburg, Fontanet and Glenn schools. Team members went on to pursue successful careers in business, industry, education, sports, the ministry and dentistry. Two of the members, Terry Dischinger and Charlie Hall, attained statewide and national fame.
Named after sports legend Babe Ruth, an outfielder/pitcher in Major League Baseball, the Babe Ruth Baseball League was founded in New Jersey in 1951 to provide wholesome amateur baseball to teen players. The Babe Ruth World Series began in 1952 as a tournament for players who had become too old for the Little League World Series. The Terre Haute League hosted state and regional games at Memorial Stadium and won the state championships in 1954 and 1955. Babe Ruth Baseball League has a legacy that includes such well-known alumni as Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon, Tom Selleck, Tom Brady and Payton Manning.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is currently and temporarily closed in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. We appreciate your understanding during these unusual circumstances, and look forward to seeing you soon. Visit vchsmuseum.org for membership prices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.