Historical Treasure: Silent Signals

At the first volunteer orientation of the Vigo County Historical Museum, volunteers got a sneak peek tour of the exhibits. As I admired the Tours of Duty military exhibit, I saw displayed amid the Civil War artifacts the Historical Treasure of the week. It seemed to be signaling to me.
All sorts of devices have been used to signal and direct troops during military combat throughout history. During the American Civil War there were several forms of signaling used to aid and direct troops while engaged in battle. One of them was a signal flag.
As the Civil War progressed, a great need arose to communicate between the various parts of the armies, both Union and Confederate. The Signal Corps had been introduced and developed in 1860, but not until 1863 was it formalized to play a major role in the war. There was a great need for the Signal Corps because of the numerous units that made up both the Union and Confederate Armies. Once formalized, the Signal Corps used an assortment of signal flags with various colored squares (i.e. red, black, and white). This type of signaling is known as Wig-Wag Signaling.
History was made at the Second Battle of Bull Run (Aug.28-30, 1862) when the first message in military combat was sent over a long distance using signal flags. At the Battle of Gettysburg (July 1-3, 1863) the Union Signal Corps was stationed at Little Round Top at the extreme southern end of their line of battle (One might remember the movie Gettysburg with Jeff Daniels and the Signal Corps depicted in the movie on that very hill).
The coding method used for the wig-wag signaling during the Civil War was also known as the four-element code, and is very similar to Morse Code, developed by Samuel P. Morse in 1837, which is still in use today.
The United States Signal Corps is still active in the Army today, but instead of using flags they use modern equipment such as radios, computers, and satellites.
You will be able to see this historic item and others when the museum opens.
The Vigo County Historical Museum will open at the new History Center at 929 Wabash Avenue this summer. Volunteer applications are now being accepted. Follow Vigo County Historical Society and Museum on Facebook or join the mailing list online at www.vchsmuseum.org to stay up to date on the progress.
