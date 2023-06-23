While in search of artifacts for an exhibit, we came across surgical catgut sutures designed for obstetrical use submerged in clear liquid and encased in a cane-shaped, sterile glass vial by Davis & Geck, Inc. This object was intriguing because there is no way to get the sutures out besides breaking the glass.
Sutures are a thread that holds together the edges of wounds and surgical incisions. They have been used for thousands of years for internal and external wounds. The first known use of suturing techniques was on mummies in ancient Egypt, around 3000 BCE. The earliest evidence of human tissue being stitched together comes from around 1650 BCE. In 500 BCE, the first known text discussing suture techniques, the Samhita, was written by the Indian surgeon Susruta.
For centuries, sutures were made from natural materials such as hemp, cotton, silk, and animal intestines. The most popular material used for sutures has been catgut, which is thread consisting of sheep and goat intestines. By 1600 BCE catgut became a staple material for making sutures. Catgut became popular because of its ability to absorb. Catgut was the preferred choice for suture material because it is able to keep its holding power until healing completes and then absorbs into the tissue.
During the 19th century, scholars began working on ways to sterilize catgut. In the 1860’s, a physician, Lord Joseph Lister, devised a technique for sterilizing catgut, perfecting it by 1906. This involved making chromic catgut which was not only sterile, but had better resistance to absorption. After being sterilized, the catgut is encased in glass where it is submerged in alcohol or glycerin to prevent it from drying out.
This suture pack was manufactured by Davis & Geck, a medical device company founded in 1909 by Charles T. Davis and Fred A. Geck in Brooklyn, New York. The company invented synthetic absorbable suture made from polyglycolic acid, which would replace catgut sutures over time.
The glass vial would have to be broken to get the sutures out. On the curve of the cane-shaped glass vial, there is a line scratched across the circumference of the tube. To break the glass, you moisten that line and put your thumb and forefinger on each side of it. You then apply slight pressure with your thumbs at the line while pulling the glass apart. This should make a clean break on that line. Although not as commonly used as it once was, catgut is still used in some capacity today.
If you would like to learn more about medical history, the Vigo County History Center has opened a new exhibit called “A Tribute to the Frontline” featuring the history of nursing in Vigo County.
