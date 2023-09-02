My father always taught me that a penny saved was a penny earned. It is sage advice, although not so fun to adhere to. Practicing frugality while others spend their earnings frivolously might make us feel like we are missing out on all the fun, though the persistence to spend your money wisely has long been a hallmark staple of American and Hoosier values. Today we examine a children’s toy used to make that perhaps unpleasant effort slightly more enjoyable.
Mechanical banks were wildly popular throughout the late 19th and early 20th centuries as an amusing method for children to develop tactics for saving money. Savings and loan institutions often handed out toy banks to encourage parents to open a savings account for their children. Today’s article looks at one such artifact, a mechanical Mercury rocket bank. This toy allowed children to use their vast imagination to see themselves in the bravery that is inseparable from space travel as they save a penny for a rainy day. When users place a coin into the correct slot, a lever activates launching the coin into the compartment below. The coins are retrieved with a key that opens a plug on the bottom of the bank.
This “Mercury Rocket Bank” was mass-produced by Duro Pattern & Mold Co. The Detroit based company distributed several variations of rocket banks across the nation. The bank displayed at the History Center comes from the Indiana State Bank of Terre Haute at 1211-15 Wabash Avenue. Indiana State Bank of Terre Haute was established in 1906 and operated under that name until 1996 when it became The Merchants National Bank of Terre Haute. In 1999 Merchants merged into Old National Bank, which is still in operation today.
The blue metallic Mercury Rocket may appear to reference the famed Project Mercury; however, the bank is believed to have been produced around 1951. Project Mercury was NASA’s mission to get Americans into space and return them back to Earth without harm. This “space race” to beat the Russians into orbit spanned from 1958-1963. Unfortunately for us, the Soviet Union was the winner of that competition. In the case of our Historical Treasure, its name is just a coincidence that comes from the inherent connection between space travel and the planet Mercury.
This mechanical bank, alongside a very impressive collection of antique toys, is displayed at the Vigo County History Center to allow visitors to step back in time and relive certain aspects of their childhood, or at least see how children used to use their imagination during playtime.
