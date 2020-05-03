Staff and volunteers of the Vigo County Historical Society are anxiously waiting to get “back in the saddle” at the History Museum. Once it is safe to reopen and get to work, we hope you’ll come visit. When you do be sure to make a stop at the Tours of Duty military exhibit on the second floor. You’re sure to find some amazing pieces of history. Among them are an old worn cavalry saddle.
General George B. McClellan seemed to excel at any endeavor he took on. He was a civil engineer, governor of New Jersey, and chief engineer and vice president of the Illinois Central Railroad; but above all he was an American soldier who served his country from 1846 to 1864.
It was McClellan’s keen understanding of military logistics that earned him the nickname, “Little Napoleon.” His experience and prior record likely contributed to his assignment in Europe.
He was stationed amidst the Crimean War in 1855 to study the latest advances in military field and cavalry equipment. In his time overseas, McClellan gathered a mass of books and other resources to analyze. With this information, he would develop a modified design of a riding saddle for the U.S. Army. In 1859, the U.S. War Department approved the McClellan saddle. It remained the standard issue throughout the history of the horse cavalry up until World War II. Although other saddle types have since been approved, the McClellan continues to be used by riders for pleasure, as well as by mounted police forces and for ceremonial military use.
McClellan’s design resembled the popular Spanish tree saddles. Sturdy, yet less expensive than most. The saddles were light enough not to weigh down the horse, but made to withstand strenuous riding. The saddle features a thick leather skirt and a leather covering for wooden stirrups. In addition, there was a woolen girth strap. Despite its reputation for being a comfortable fit even on thin and bony horses of war times, the McClellan saddle would’ve been set on top of a saddle blanket or shabrack.
After George McClellan launched the first design, over time his saddle evolved into several variations of the original model. Two times the saddle’s rigging was significantly altered to accommodate the needs of the rider. Based on placement of the straps and rings, the museum’s saddle is believed to be a model produced around 1904. This true historic treasure has proven compatible throughout time as its influence can be appreciated even in modern-day saddles.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is temporarily closed in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. We appreciate your understanding during these unusual circumstances, and look forward to seeing you soon. Membership prices are still available online at www.vchsmuseum.org.
