Historical Treasure: 1854 map uncovers stories of Terre Haute past

In the Vigo County Historical Society Museum County History Exhibit hang maps of Terre Haute and Vigo County in different stages of history. One of them is the Map of Terre Haute and Vicinity 1854 designed by S. Dwight Eaton, Esq., an engineer on the Mississippi and Atlantic Railroad. At the time, Terre Haute had a population of 4,051 in the 1850 census, and, as the map shows, had numerous residences, businesses, churches and schools.
The legend at the top of the 1854 map shows the size of the original lots in Terre Haute and size of the lots in the additions: Sheet, Rose, Fountaine, Parson, and Jewett and the subdivisions by McGaughey and Roach, Gookin, and Linton. Jewett’s addition, which was made in 1852, ended up in a lawsuit in the Indiana Supreme Court in 1893 when neighbors living there bickered about the placement of the fences on the back of their properties and the proper location of the alley. Lots of additional local history is on the 1854 map including the location and names of pork houses, slaughter houses, hotels, businesses as well as names of people living in the different residences throughout the City. The route of the Wabash and Erie Canal through the city is also clearly indicated, along with associated structures like the Canal Boat Dry Dock on Market (Third) Street between Canal and Chestnut.
In addition to these details, the 1854 map has some unique stylistic features. Surrounding the edges are detailed engravings of key buildings in the city, seven churches, the courthouse and city school house. These images include illustrations of people strolling in front of them, the trees that grew in front of the buildings and labels with locations and the names of the pastors for each church. Their inclusion suggests the map was something other than the utilitarian kind of map. Another feature of this map that sets it apart is its orientation. Rather than following the familiar pattern of north at the top of the page and south at the bottom, the 1854 map is oriented east to west, with the Wabash River at the bottom of the page and the canal at the top. It turns out that this map is something of a rarity. Visitors to the Vigo County Historical Society Museum therefore have a chance to see something not easily seen anywhere else as well as to study it for details about the city of Terre Haute over 150 years ago.
The Vigo County Historical Museum is now open. Visit the History Center of Vigo County at 929 Wabash Ave. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission and Membership prices are available online at www.vchsmuseum.org.
