Historical Treasure: Honoring homecoming season

Ah, autumn … brisk breezes, golden, crimson and burnt-orange hues playing against a brilliant backdrop of blue. The time when bon fires, pep rallies, and parades build to the rival football game of the year. A competition that today bears the sentimental moniker of “homecoming.” Our Historical Treasure this week is a 1940s Homecoming Crown on display in the Schools and Sports exhibit at the Vigo County Historical Museum.
The concept of homecoming can be likened to a welcome-back-to-school event for alumni. Typically held in September or October, it is usually focused around an athletic competition, such as a football game with an arch rival team. Although it is agreed that homecoming is indeed an American tradition, there is conflicting opinion over which institution hosted the first homecoming game. Baylor, University of Illinois, and University of Missouri have all reportedly claimed the title of “homecoming founder.” Respectively holding their inaugural events in 1909, 1910, and 1911, it is understandable.
Perhaps the lack of agreement regarding the origins of homecoming stems largely from an issue of semantics. The annual football game between rival universities Harvard and Yale dates as far back as 1875, although it was not referred to as “homecoming.” Regardless of its origins, by the 1920s, the concept had gained a foothold in the U.S. and spread quickly from college to high school campuses.
Despite its uncertain beginnings, several key features remain common to the typical homecoming celebration. These include pep rallies, bon fires, parades, the election of a homecoming court and a dance.
Our Historical Treasure is a beaded crown worn in the yearbook photo by Wiley High School’s 1944 Football Queen, Martha Lee All. The elegant simplicity of the piece harkens back to a more innocent era, a time before bling was king.
As Vigo County’s first high school, in operation from 1863-1971, Wiley became steeped in its own brand of homecoming tradition, which was highlighted by an annual championship football game, starring the Wiley Red Streaks vs. the Garfield Purple Eagles. This battle for the city title, not to mention the famed bronze turkey award, was held on Thanksgiving Day for nearly four decades. Now that’s what I call a holiday tradition.
The Vigo County Historical Museum will open at the new History Center at 929 Wabash Avenue soon. Volunteer applications are being accepted. Follow Vigo County Historical Society and Museum on Facebook or join the mailing list online at www.vchsmuseum.org to stay up to date on the progress.
