There are all sorts of fascinating artifacts in the collection of the Vigo County History Center that stem from the age of invention. That is from about the 1860s through the turn of the 20th century. I was recently invited to display a small exhibit of medical history on the campus of Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute. It was in the gathering of these artifacts that I realized several pieces hailed from this time of discovery and innovation.
It was a time that much was born out of necessity, but also for the sake of improvement and progress. It seems everywhere you looked, people were finding new and better ways to do just about everything. For the medical profession that meant safer practice, better care of patients, and more lives saved.
Although, the effects of anesthetic gasses like chloroform, nitrous oxide and ether were known for several decades before they were actually used to alleviate pain and suffering during surgery, it was a historic milestone that forever changed how surgeries were performed. Ether Day is commemorated on Oct. 16. It was on that day in 1846, at a Massachusetts General Hospital that a surgical demonstration was performed for the first time without pain. The day known as “Ether Day” was celebrated around the world.
This week’s Historical Treasure is a Schimmelbusch anesthesia mask, a system for delivering anesthesia to a patient during surgery. Invented by Carl Schimmelbusch in 1889, who at the time was a surgical assistant.
As a surgical assistant, Carl would’ve been tasked with helping administer the anesthesia to patients. He would’ve seen the ill effects and sometimes burns, caused by liquid gas dripping onto the patient’s face around the mask. The Schimmelbusch mask was designed with a trough-like rim completely around the edge. This was to collect the access gas as it dripped onto the gauze covering and keep it from running onto the patient’s skin. After stretching gauze over the bars, the mask was placed over the patient’s mouth and nose. As anesthesia was dripped onto the gauze, the evaporated gasses were breathed in by the patient, thus inducing unconsciousness. The Schimmelbusch mask was widely used as a medical practice until the 1950s. It is still used to this day in emergency field medicine for developing countries.
