When walking down “Main Street” at the new Vigo County History Center, you will pass the Wabash Theater, Meis Department Store and a general store. Next you will notice a set of wrought iron stairs from Terre Haute Gas Company. The beauty you see sitting on the stairs is a gas meter, made by American Meter Company and “established” in 1834 in New York City. The company made its presence in New York, Chicago and Philadelphia. This particular model seems to have been manufactured in Philly.
What makes this piece very interesting to us, is that it was coin-operated. Much like a jukebox or slot machine, you paid as you played. Only in this instance, it would be wise to be brave and to know what you were doing, as your life may have depended on it.
The coin-operated gas meters were frequently found in apartment buildings. Tenants would feed the meter to get natural gas. It was thought to be a way of conservation of fossil fuels. People were charged for their amount of consumption. However, it wasn’t that simple. Much like today, machinery, meters, appliances come with suggestions, directions and maybe even warnings.
The directions for this particular model are permanently attached to the back. “Turn the handle toward you until it stops, drop a perfect silver quarter in the slot and turn handle back far as possible. The operation can be repeated until the pointer reaches STOP on the dial”
Here comes the part about your life depending on it… “CAUTION: NEVER allow the gas to RUN ENTIRELY OUT. If this does happen or if lights have started to dim, be sure to EXAMINE ALL BURNERS, both lighting and heating FOR ESCAPING GAS, immediately after putting money in the slot.”
Other than that little tidbit of information, there are other downsides. The coin box may not have held enough coins during a very cold winter.
The mechanism could jam up if the coin box was full and if no one from the gas company came to empty it. If a surplus of coins weren’t available, one may run out in the middle of cooking dinner. And believe it or not, some fraudulent tenants even tried to outsmart the system by substituting coins that were worth less but still passed through the machine.
I don’t know about you, but I have a new respect for our gas furnaces, thermostats, and for our local Vectren and WIN Energy.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is currently and temporarily closed in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. We appreciate your understanding during these unusual circumstances, and look forward to seeing you soon. Membership prices are still available online at www.vchsmuseum.org.
