Historical Treasure: Champagne Velvet Party Booklet Reminiscent of 1950’s Social Gatherings

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers and windy conditions developing overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.