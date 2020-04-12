Historical Treasure: Champagne Velvet Party Booklet Reminiscent of 1950’s Social Gatherings

It is fascinating to work as a volunteer in the Archives of the Vigo County Historical Society. There are so many artifacts, books, documents, newspapers, maps, scrapbooks, photos, slides, and much more for the history or genealogy enthusiast.
One such item recently revisited and this week’s Historical Treasure is the booklet titled, “Champagne Velvet Party Songs and Recipes Book of 1952.” This small paper booklet is currently kept in a display case of the Museum’s Business & Industry exhibit.
This book was a marketing tool for the famous Champagne Velvet beer of the Terre Haute Brewing Company founded in 1855 in Terre Haute, Indiana. Similar books were often printed by other breweries.
It was the immigrant German population and a Terre Haute German native, Walter Braun, that created the famous Champagne Velvet beer, known as CV. The Prohibition era forced the Brewery to close, but, private gatherings did not stop. When the operation was resurrected on March 17, 1934, Terre Haute celebrated the event with a parade and, most likely, home parties.
Terre Haute Brewing Company initiated its new marketing campaign for Champagne Velvet beer with the “Million Dollar Flavor” that “sparkled as Champagne” and had a “smooth as velvet” taste. It aimed its “Champagne” campaign at adults who enjoyed beer and parties.
The “Champagne Velvet (CV) Party Songs And Recipes Book of 1952” included song lyrics: The Old Gray Mare, My Old Kentucky Home, There’s A Tavern In The Town, On Top Of Old Smoky, Home On The Range and Little Annie Rooney. One can picture a group around an old upright piano singing the tunes and imbibing in our own Terre Haute Brewing Company famous beer, Champagne Velvet.
The thirteen recipes included in the “Champagne Velvet Party Songs And Recipes Book” were interesting and some, were rather unusual. The “Terre Haute Salad” included 2 cups of C.V. beer, lemon juice, sugar, salt, plain gelatin and boiling water. One could wager that the men and some women would have preferred to drink the 2 cups of beer, rather than using it in a gelatin. Stouter recipes included ham or shrimp cooked in beer, which might prove quite good. There was a C.V. Pot Pie and, even, a C.V. Beer Cheese Cake dessert.
Though the alcohol content was not high, the concentration of beer in the foods and in the drinks at parties certainly must have made the hosts and guests quite merry as they sang songs and enjoyed the Champagne Velvet recipes.
