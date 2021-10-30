Clark County, Ill.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT Monday and Wednesday, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
Vigo County
• Recovery Yoga, free, 5 p.m. Sunday, 10;30 a.m. Monday, 4 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m. Friday, Next Step Foundation, 619 Washington St.; for those dealing with their or others' addictive behavior; yoga mats and other props provided; presented by Maple Center for Integrative Health; details, 812-234-8733 or themaplecenter.org.
• Wabash Activity Center, 300 Fifth St., Monday: Exercise class, $10 monthly, members free, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.; Zumba Gold Toning, $5, $4 members, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; karate class, 6 to 7 p.m.; tai chi, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: Sit & Be Fit, $4, $2 members, 10 to 11 a.m.; Zumba Gold Toning, $5, $4 members, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday: Sit & Be Fit, $4, $2 members, 10 to 11 a.m.; karate class, 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday: Zumba Gold Toning, $5, $4 members, 10 to 11 a.m. Information, 812-232-3245.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; information, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
• Meditation Tuesday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fleschner Memorial Classroom, Suite 400, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St; information on meditation, Q&A session with meditation professional, 20 minutes of meditation practice; details, 812-234-8733 or www.themaplecenter.org.
