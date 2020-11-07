• Wabash Activity Center, 300 Fifth St., Monday: Exercise class, $10 monthly, members free, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.; Zumba Gold Toning, $5, $4 members, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; karate class, 6 to 7 p.m.; tai chi, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: Sit & Be Fit, $4, $2 members, 10 to 11 a.m.; Zumba Gold Toning, $5, $4 members, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday: Sit & Be Fit, $4, $2 members, 10 to 11 a.m.; karate class, 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday: Zumba Gold Toning, $5, $4 members, 10 to 11 a.m. Information, 812-232-3245.
What's Going On: Health & Fitness: Nov. 7, 2020
