Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 45F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.