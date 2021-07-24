Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.