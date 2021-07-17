Vigo County
• COVID-19 vaccinations, former Sears location, 3401 S. U.S. 41, Haute City Center; open to ages 12+, must have ID, wait 15 to 30 minutes after receiving vaccine; registration required, ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
• Recovery Yoga, free, 5 p.m. Sunday, 10;30 a.m. Monday, 4 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m. Friday, Next Step Foundation, 619 Washington St.; for those dealing with their or others' addictive behavior; yoga mats and other props provided; presented by Maple Center for Integrative Health; details, 812-234-8733 or themaplecenter.org.
• Wabash Activity Center, 300 Fifth St., Monday: Exercise class, $10 monthly, members free, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.; Zumba Gold Toning, $5, $4 members, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; karate class, 6 to 7 p.m.; tai chi, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: Sit & Be Fit, $4, $2 members, 10 to 11 a.m.; Zumba Gold Toning, $5, $4 members, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday: Sit & Be Fit, $4, $2 members, 10 to 11 a.m.; karate class, 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday: Zumba Gold Toning, $5, $4 members, 10 to 11 a.m. Information, 812-232-3245.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; information, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
