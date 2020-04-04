Vigo County
• Blood drives, Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Terre Haute Regional Airport, 581 S. Airport St.; and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., mobile donation center, Landsbaum Center for Health Education, 1433 N. 6½ St., Indiana University Medical School—Terre Haute; presented by Versiti Blood Center of Indiana; ages 17 and older in good health with photo ID, age 16 with parental consent; appointment, 317-916-5150 or versiti.org/Indiana.
• Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, auditorium, West Vigo High School, 4590 W. Sarah Myers Drive, West Terre Haute; presented by Versiti Blood Center of Indiana; ages 17 and older in good health with photo ID, age 16 with parental consent; appointment, 317-916-5150 or versiti.org/Indiana.
