Vigo County
• Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Banquet Room, The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard; presented by American Red Cross.
• Blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, gym concession area, North Vigo High School, 3434 Maple Ave.; presented by Versiti Blood Center of Indiana; ages 17 and older in good health with photo ID, age 16 with parental consent; appointment, 317-916-5150 or versiti.org/Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.