Vigo County
• COVID-19 vaccinations, former Sears location, 3401 S. U.S. 41, Haute City Center; open to ages 16+, must have ID; wait 15 to 30 minutes after receiving vaccine; registration required, ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
• Wabash Activity Center, 300 Fifth St., Monday: Exercise class, $10 monthly, members free, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.; Zumba Gold Toning, $5, $4 members, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; karate class, 6 to 7 p.m.; tai chi, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: Sit & Be Fit, $4, $2 members, 10 to 11 a.m.; Zumba Gold Toning, $5, $4 members, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday: Sit & Be Fit, $4, $2 members, 10 to 11 a.m.; karate class, 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday: Zumba Gold Toning, $5, $4 members, 10 to 11 a.m. Information, 812-232-3245.
• Registration deadline for Swamp Stomp Race, Wednesday, event Saturday, hosted by Wabash Valley Road Runners Club, Hawthorn Park, 6067 E. Old Maple Ave.; one-mile fun run, $15, 9:45 a.m.; five-mile run and four-mile walk, $20, 10 a.m.; wear mask unless actively participating in race, no race-day registration, each participant receives T-shirt; registration, wvrr.org/swamp-stomp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.