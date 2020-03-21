The following events are subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19. Before attending an event, please call, email or visit the website listed.
Vigo County
• 12 Step Recovery Yoga and Meditation, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, Next Step Foundation, 619 Washington Ave.; yoga mats available, wear comfortable clothes; information, 812-234-8733 or themaplecenter.org.
• Rock Steady Boxing, Sweatbox Gym, 1627 Poplar St.; 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; offering way for people to fight back against Parkinson's disease; schedule assessment, 812-232-5595.
• Centenary Striders, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Centenary Church, 301 N. Seventh St.; various walking and running routes on Indiana State University campus and around town; refreshments follow; information, dodson@advancenet.net.
• YMCA members' Taking on Obesity program, free, 7 p.m. Monday, noon Tuesday, meeting room, Vigo County YMCA, 951 Dresser Drive; for those who are significantly overweight or obese; on nutrition, exercise, motivation, support; weigh in each week; monthly waist, hip and BMI measurements; information, 812-232-8446.
• Cycle and Core, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Vigo County YMCA, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; high-intensity cycling and strength class; information, 812-232-VIGO (3446) or vigocountyymca.org.
• Yoga and Meditation for Recovery, free, 10 a.m. Friday, Wabash Valley Recovery Center, Launch Terre Haute, 619 Cherry St.; address addiction on physical, mental, spiritual levels; information, 812-234-8733 or themaplecenter.org.
