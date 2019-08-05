Clay County
• United Way Mobile Market, 3:15 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Brazil Housing Authority, West Jackson and South Franklin streets, Brazil.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Staunton Community Center, 101 N. Monroe St.; featuring Dr. Janie Myers, doctor of osteopathic medicine, Terre Haute Regional Hospital General Surgery; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc., lunch provided by Towne Park Assisted Living; reservations required, 877-223-6109.
Vigo County
• Yoga in the Park, $5 cash, 6 to 7:15 p.m. today, ages 13+, labyrinth, Hawthorn Park, 6067 E. Old Maple Ave.; information, 812-462-3392 or Laura.Maloney@vigocounty.in.gov.
• Exercise class, $10 per month, members free, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Monday, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Zumba, $5, members $3, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Monday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Zumba Gold Toning (seated) with Cathleen Drobny, $5, $4 members; ages 16+, and Silver Sneakers "Flex" program, free for SS members, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Wabash Activity Center, Fifth and Poplar streets; information, 765-832-3807.
• Walk and Talk About Jesus, 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Thompson Park, 17th and Oak streets; child watch for ages 5 and up; registration, 812-230-4262 or cdmfree24@yahoo.com.
• Tai chi, $40 monthly, members $25, and Silver Sneakers "Flex" program, free for SS members, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-3245 or wabashactivitycenter.org.
• Beginning tai chi, $40 monthly, members $25, child $10, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday, and Silver Sneakers "Flex" Thursday class only, free for SS members, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; first grade and up welcome with adult; information, 812-232-3245.
• Rock Steady Boxing, Sweatbox Gym, 1627 Poplar St.; 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; offering way for people to fight back against Parkinson's disease; schedule assessment, 812-232-5595.
• Centenary Striders, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Centenary Church, 301 N. Seventh St.; various walking and running routes on Indiana State University campus and around town; refreshments follow; information, dodson@advancenet.net.
• Zumba Gold Toning with Cathleen Drobny, $5; members $4; ages 16+, and Silver Sneakers "Flex" program, free for SS members, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Wabash Activity Center, Fifth and Poplar streets; fun fitness focus, judgment-free zone, guidance on form, effectiveness, safety; may bring one to three-pound weights; information, 765-832-3807.
• YMCA members' Taking on Obesity program, free, 7 p.m. Monday, noon Tuesday, meeting room, Vigo County YMCA, 951 Dresser Drive; for those who are significantly overweight or obese; on nutrition, exercise, motivation, support; weigh in each week; monthly waist, hip and BMI measurements; information, 812-232-8446.
• United Way Mobile Market, Tuesday; 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Anthony Square, 400 College Ave.; 11 to 11:45 a.m., Peddle Park, 1616 S. 25th St.; 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Dreiser Square Housing, 115 Dreiser Square; and 2 to 2:45 p.m., Warren Village Apartments, 1300 N. 25th St.
• Beginner's Vinyasa flow yoga class, $5, $3 members, 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring water, yoga mat, blanket, props; creating strength, flexibility, endurance, balance; information, 812-232-3245.
• Cycle and Core, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Vigo County YMCA, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; high-intensity cycling and strength class; information, 812-232-VIGO (3446) or vigocountyymca.org.
• United Way Mobile Market, Wednesday; 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Moore Langen, 200 Hulman St.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Westminster Village, 1120 Davis Drive; 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., Greenwood Manor, 2600 S. 19th St.; and 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., Lange Apartments, 1400 North Ave.
• United Way Mobile Market, Thursday; 10 to 11 a.m., Maryvale Apartments, 3461 St. Mary's Road, West Terre Haute; 12:15 to 1:45 p.m., Wabash Valley Health Center, 1436 Locust St.; 2 to 3 p.m., Garfield Towers, 2200 Garfield Ave.; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Hamilton Center, 500 Eighth Ave.
• General exercise class with Marilyn Dudley, $4, $3 members, 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Refit with Grace and Vickie, $5, first class free, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-3245.
