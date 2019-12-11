Union Hospital earns national accreditation

The Commission on Cancer, a program of the American College of Surgeons, has granted a 3-year accreditation to the cancer program at Union Hospital. To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.
Because it is a CoC-accredited cancer center, Union Hospital takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists, and other cancer specialists. This multidisciplinary partnership results in improved patient care.
“Union Hospital’s multidisciplinary approach brings together an entire team to provide world class care for cancer in the Wabash Valley. The American College of Surgeons Accreditation provides documentation that the care here is on the cutting edge of quality,” said Dr. Robert Haerr, Medical Director at the Hux Cancer Center.
The CoC Accreditation Program provides the framework for Union Hospital to improve its quality of patient care through various cancer-related programs that focus on the full spectrum of cancer care including prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up for recurrent disease, and end-of-life care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.