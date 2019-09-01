This fall, a three-part seminar series featuring dementia behavior, early detection and final stages will be held at Marshall Public Library, beginning Thursday.
The first of the series will be led by Nurse Jackie Witges from Willowbrook Management, Inc. highlighting Dementia Basics: Understanding Brain Changes on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The program will discuss behavior of those who have been diagnosed with dementia and address the most frequently asked question posed by family members: “why are they acting that way?” This presentation will walk attendees through the function of the different areas of the brain and what behavior changes occur with the different types of dementia.
Part two of the series is set for Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. and will be led by Elizabeth Hagemann, manager of Education & Community Volunteers of the Alzheimer’s Association, who will talk about how to Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters. Hagemann will highlight warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease. Attendees will hear from people who have the disease, find out how to recognize the warning signs in yourself and others and learn why early detection matters.
The final part of the series — Advance Directives: What are they and who needs them? — is scheduled for Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. with nurse practitioner Amy Ladd from Hospice of Wabash Valley. Ladd will answer questions such as: “Who should make decisions for you in times of medical crisis? What is an advance directive? Who should have one? What are the consequences of not having one?”
The library is located at 612 Archer Avenue, in Marshall, Illinois, and is handicap accessible. Registration is recommended, but not required for these free programs. Please call the library at 217-826-2535 or go online to www.marshallillibrary.com.
