The Maple Center is pleased to present The Power of Food for Cancer Prevention & Survival Class, beginning on April 16. Based on the award-winning Food for Life program, these classes will bring valuable and lifesaving nutrition information to the Wabash Valley community. Classes will be conducted by Kathleen Stienstra, MD. and other LEAF alumni.
Each week, the classes will explore how certain foods and nutrients work to promote or discourage cancer growth. There will be cooking demonstrations with recipes that can be easily recreated at home. Every night includes eating delicious food that is demonstrated!
Featured Class Topics
Introduction to How Foods Fight Cancer – April 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Fueling Up on Low-Fat, High-Fiber Foods – April 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Discovering Dairy & Meal Alternatives– April 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Cancer-Fighting Compounds and Healthy Weight Control – May 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The program will run from April 16 and continue for 4 weeks through May 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Maple Center at 1801 N. 6th St, Terre Haute. The cost is $70 per participant with sliding scale scholarships available.
For information or to register for this program or any of the programs offered by The Maple Center go to www.themaplecenter.org or contact Lindsey Skelton, at 812-234-8733.
Class size is limited. Deadline is register is April 8.
