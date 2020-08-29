The Maple Center for Integrative Health in Terre Haute will host a tai chi class from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting next week and continuing through Oct. 7.
The low-impact form of exercise involving a series of slow, focused movements, accompanied by deep breathing. It is a self-paced, gentle form of physical exercise and stretching.
Classes will given in the Larry P. Fleschner Memorial Classroom, Suite 400 at The Maple Center, 1801 N. Sixth St. Class size will be limited to 10 participants, age 18 or order, to ensure room for social distancing. Certified instructor and physical therapist assistant Steve Walden has 25 years of experience in the medical field, two master ranks in martial arts, and is a teacher of Yang, Sun, and Chen tai chi.
Cost for the six-week class is $30 with scholarships available for those in need of financial assistance. For a scholarship form or to register, call 812-234-8733 or visit www.maplecenter.org.
