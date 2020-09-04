• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, for families of adult children dealing with substance addiction, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Terre Haute Christian Church, 3133 E. Park Ave. Participants must be 18 or older. For more information, email cathie.pritchard61@gmail.com, call 812-201-2662 or visit palgroup.org.
Doris June Cass Harris, September 19, 1938 - August 31, 2020, born to Clyde and Bessy Cass on the family farm in Sullivan County, Indiana. Doris grew up and attended school there. After finishing high school, Doris worked for Indiana Bell before starting a career with Detroit Diesel Allison …
