• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, for families of adult children dealing with substance addiction, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Terre Haute Christian Church, 3133 E. Park Ave. Participants must be 18 or older. For more information, email cathie.pritchard61@gmail.com, call 812-201-2662 or visit palgroup.org.
Support Groups: Sept. 4, 2021
Tags
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Blaire Hansen, infant baby girl to Dustin Petrosky and Holly Hansen, went to be with Jesus on August 30, 2021. Baby Blaire is survived by her parents; siblings, Bryliee Nicole Orman, Haley Petroksy, Dana Petroksy, and Elliot Lee Orman; paternal grandmother, Linda Brown; maternal grandparents…
Most Popular
Articles
- U.S. Marine from Logansport killed in Afghanistan attack
- Stadler family tradition: Too young to know his mother in 2005, South senior would be making former ISU coach proud of him
- Food Inspections Aug. 9-14, 2021
- Mark Bennett: Gary Richards helped preserve a corner of Terre Haute history
- Terre Haute couple makes $50,000 investment in Ivy Tech students, workforce
- Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 1, 2021
- Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 3, 2021
- Early morning gunfire results in arrest of Terre Haute man
- Terre Haute man dies after being crushed by dumpster
- Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 28, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.