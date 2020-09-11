• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, for families of adult children dealing with substance addiction, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Terre Haute Christian Church, 3133 E. Park Ave. Participants must be 18 or older. For more information, email cathie.pritchard61@gmail.com, call 812-201-2662 or visit palgroup.org.
• GriefShare will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday on Zoom, hosted by World Gospel Church, 900 Gardendale Road. This free group is for those grieving the loss of a loved one, using biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. It will include a video seminar on "Challenges of Grief" and a group discussion, as well as journaling and personal study exercises. To register or for more information, call Ray Rickert at 812-234-3624 or the church at 812-877-2075, or visit Griefshare.org.
