Clay County
• AA Women's Group meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Epworth United Methodist Church, 1414 E. National Ave., Brazil. Big Book 12 and 12. For more information call 812-240-8777.
Vigo County
• Binge eating and trauma support group, for survivors of trauma who struggle with binge eating, meets online from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. To register, contact Hope Recovery at hope4christianrecovery.org/support-groups-workshops.html or 765-505-8908.
• Trauma support group, for those who have survived a trauma and are experiencing emotional struggles because of it, meets online at 8 p.m. Tuesday. To register, contact Hope Recovery at hope4christianrecovery.org/support-groups-workshops.html or 765-505-8908.
• Compassionate Friends of the Wabash Valley meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Westminster Village Media Room, 1120 E. Davis Drive, to assist families toward the positive resolution of grief following the death of a child, no matter what age. For more information email tcfwv@googlegroups.com or find on Facebook.
• Parkinson's support group meets from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in the Mary Alice Banks Memorial Room, Westminster Village, 1120 Davis Ave. Call Ronald Taylor at 812-696-2874 for information.
• Loyal Veterans Battalion, a faith-based mission led by veterans, meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at East Dallas Drive and Bono Road, south of Ivy Tech Community College. The group includes support, conversation, hunts and community involvement. Their focus is on the needs of homeless veterans and others. For more information, email fvgdet@gmail.com or visit fvgdet.com.
• GriefShare support group meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Central Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Seventh St. The group offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To register, visit griefshare.org/groups/100247.
• GriefShare will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at World Gospel Church, 900 Gardendale Road. This free group is for those grieving the loss of a loved one, using biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. It will include a video seminar on "Complicating Factors" and a group discussion, as well as journaling and personal study exercises. Call Ray Rickert at 812-234-3624 or the church at 812-877-2075 for more information.
• Indiana Tobacco Quitline helps Hoosiers quit tobacco. To access the free services, visit quitnowindiana.com or call 800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669).
