• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, for families of adult children dealing with substance addiction, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Terre Haute Christian Church, 3133 E. Park Ave. Participants must be 18 or older. For more information, email cathie.pritchard61@gmail.com, call 812-201-2662 or visit palgroup.org.
Support Groups: Nov. 21, 2020
