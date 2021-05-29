• Parkinson's Support Group, a free service, meets 2 to 3 p.m. CDT Wednesday at Senior Care, 745 E. Court St., on the Horizon Health campus in Paris, Ill. The group is for individuals with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers. Family and friends are also welcome. A registered nurse and a social worker are always present. Advance registration is requested at 217-466-4170. Masking and social distancing will be observed.
• Grief support group for those who have lost loved ones during COVID-19 pandemic will meet 2 to 3:30 p.m. CDT Monday at Senior Care, Life Center building, Horizon Health, 745 E. Court St., Paris, Ill. Weekly sessions will take place through June 28. The group is for ages 18+, and discussions are confidential. Registration is required at 217-466-4170.
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, for families of adult children dealing with substance addiction, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Terre Haute Christian Church, 3133 E. Park Ave. Participants must be 18 or older. For more information, email cathie.pritchard61@gmail.com, call 812-201-2662 or visit palgroup.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.