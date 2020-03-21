The following events are subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19. Before attending an event, please call, email or visit the website listed.
Vigo County
• Binge eating and trauma support group, for survivors of trauma who struggle with binge eating, meets online from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today. To register, contact Hope Recovery at hope4christianrecovery.org/support-groups-workshops.html or 765-505-8908.
• Loyal Veterans Battalion, a faith-based mission led by veterans, meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at East Dallas Drive and Bono Road, south of Ivy Tech Community College. The group includes support, conversation, hunts and community involvement. Their focus is on the needs of homeless veterans and others. For more information, email fvgdet@gmail.com or visit fvgdet.com.
• GriefShare support group meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Central Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Seventh St. The group offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To register, visit griefshare.org/groups/100247.
• Indiana Tobacco Quitline helps Hoosiers quit tobacco. To access the free services, visit quitnowindiana.com or call 800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669).
