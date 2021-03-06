• ALS support meeting will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St. It is open to family, caretakers and friends. For more information, call 812-232-3245.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness Family to Family Education Program, a free series, will be 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday and weekly through April 19, virtually via Zoom. It is for those ages 18+ who are families of people diagnosed with serious mental illness, on disorders, medications, communication, problem solving and recovery. It is not for those with major mental illness. Registration is required by calling 812-236-2317 or emailing elyag49@aol.com.
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, for families of adult children dealing with substance addiction, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Terre Haute Christian Church, 3133 E. Park Ave. Participants must be 18 or older. For more information, email cathie.pritchard61@gmail.com, call 812-201-2662 or visit palgroup.org.
