• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, for families of adult children dealing with substance addiction, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Terre Haute Christian Church, 3133 E. Park Ave. Participants must be 18 or older. For more information, email cathie.pritchard61@gmail.com, call 812-201-2662 or visit palgroup.org.
Support Groups: March 20, 2021
Lorraine Bosserman Hogg, 49, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at IU Medical Center in Indianapolis. Her death occurred following a 3-year battle with leukemia. She is survived by husband John, son Ethan, her mother Rosemary Bosserman, sisters Bernadette Ross and Mary Lou Wild, and brothers Mike…
EDINA, Minn. [mdash] Friar Edmund Goldbach OFM Conv. lived with a quiet, peaceful certainty that God would guide him to where he was needed, where God wanted him to be. A profound prayer life reinforced his faith and trust that God would always provide. Friar Edmund passed away on March 14, …
NEWBURGH [mdash] Jeff William Vidal, 66, passed away Tuesday morning, March 16, 2021 at Newburgh Healthcare, where he had lived for the last 15 years. He was born on August 20, 1954 to Donald and Mary (Plascak) Vidal in Terre Haute, Indiana. He graduated from Terre Haute South High School in…
