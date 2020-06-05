A mainly sunny sky. High 89F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 6, 2020 @ 12:21 am
Serving Terre Haute and Wabash Valley
• ALS support group meets from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday, Wabash Senior Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St. Register at 812-232-3245 or 812-232-7575.
