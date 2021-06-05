• Grief support group for those who have lost loved ones during COVID-19 pandemic will meet 2 to 3:30 p.m. CDT Monday at Senior Care, Life Center building, Horizon Health, 745 E. Court St., Paris, Ill. Weekly sessions will take place through June 28. The group is for ages 18+, and discussions are confidential. Registration is required at 217-466-4170.
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, for families of adult children dealing with substance addiction, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Terre Haute Christian Church, 3133 E. Park Ave. Participants must be 18 or older. For more information, email cathie.pritchard61@gmail.com, call 812-201-2662 or visit palgroup.org.
