• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, for families of adult children dealing with substance addiction, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Terre Haute Christian Church, 3133 E. Park Ave. Participants must be 18 or older. For more information, email cathie.pritchard61@gmail.com, call 812-201-2662 or visit palgroup.org.
Patsy Ann Eldridge, of Terre Haute, Indiana, passed away January 27, 2021 at Signature Healthcare. Private services will be at Roselawn Funeral Home. Roselawn Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at: www.roselawnfuneralhome.net
