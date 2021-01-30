Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.