Clark County, Ill.
• Grandparents Raising Grandchildren meets from 10 to 11 a.m. CST Wednesday in Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave. Community Care Systems Inc. presents this free service designed to provide support to grandparents or older relatives who have a child 18 years of age or younger living in the home. For more information, visit www.marshallillibrary.com.
Clay County
• AA Women's Group meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Epworth United Methodist Church, 1414 E. National Ave., Brazil. Big Book 12 and 12. For more information call 812-240-8777.
Vigo County
• Binge eating and trauma support group, for survivors of trauma who struggle with binge eating, meets online from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23. To register, contact Hope Recovery at hope4christianrecovery.org/support-groups-workshops.html or 765-505-8908.
• Special Education Parent Support Group hosted by In*Source, presentations, Q&A sessions, guest speakers, 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mosaic, 2901 Professional Lane; Jodi Lemmon, 812-645-0600, Tammy Manley, 812-329-2810, Jill Summerlot, 765-267-2042.
• Trauma support group, for those who have survived a trauma and are experiencing emotional struggles because of it, meets online at 8 p.m. Tuesday. To register, contact Hope Recovery at hope4christianrecovery.org/support-groups-workshops.html or 765-505-8908.
• Living with Low Vision support group meets from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Westminster Village, 1120 E. Davis Drive. The guest speaker will be Sarah Trover from the Vigo County Public Library on the upcoming "Big Read." For more information, call Danny Wayne Beemer at 812-298-9455, ext. 205, or visit thewillcenter.org.
• Support for People with Oral and Head and Neck Cancer, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Beech Street conference room, Hux Cancer Center, 1711 N. 6 1/2 St. For more information contact Mary Ryan at 812-535-2725 or maryryan2@juno.com.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness, the Wabash Valley affiliate for improving the lives of people afflicted by serious and persistent mental illness, meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Memorial United Methodist Church, 2701 Poplar St. For more information, call Cathie Laska at 317-509-7820.
• Loyal Veterans Battalion, a faith-based mission led by veterans, meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at East Dallas Drive and Bono Road, south of Ivy Tech Community College. The group includes support, conversation, hunts and community involvement. Their focus is on the needs of homeless veterans and others. For more information, email fvgdet@gmail.com or visit fvgdet.com.
• GriefShare support group meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Central Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Seventh St. The group offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To register, visit griefshare.org/groups/100247.
• Indiana Tobacco Quitline helps Hoosiers quit tobacco. To access the free services, visit quitnowindiana.com or call 800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669).
